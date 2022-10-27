Concern for welfare of 83-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 83-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary.
Jim Carey went missing from his home in Newtown, Co Tipperary yesterday morning, Wednesday 26 October. He was last seen at approximately 8am.
Jim is described as being 6’2″ in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and was wearing a flat cap at the time he went missing.
He was also last seen wearing a navy jacket, beige trousers and dark coloured shoes.
Gardaí and Jim’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS