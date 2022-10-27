Concern for welfare of 83-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 83-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary.

Jim Carey went missing from his home in Newtown, Co Tipperary yesterday morning, Wednesday 26 October. He was last seen at approximately 8am.

Jim is described as being 6’2″ in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and was wearing a flat cap at the time he went missing.

He was also last seen wearing a navy jacket, beige trousers and dark coloured shoes.

Gardaí and Jim’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.