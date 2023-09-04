Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 4 September 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of a single use vape
# vapes
Nearly 85% of respondents to recent public consultation support banning disposable vapes
Of those who responded to the consultation, 91% agreed that single use vapes are an environmental concern.
3.6k
15
1 hour ago

CLOSE TO 85% of respondents to a recent public consultation on disposable vaping devices support banning their use.

In June, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications opened the public consultation.

It was due to run until 27 July but was extended to 11 August to ensure that it reached as many interested parties as possible.

France’s prime minister Élisabeth Borne yesterday announced that her country would move to ban disposable vapes.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said the results of the recent public consultation here are being analysed and will inform the environmental response to treatment of disposable vapes.

Disposable vapes are electronic cigarettes that are not rechargeable, and the rechargeable cigarettes were not included in this consultation.

The spokesperson added that “the Department will make comprehensive information in relation to the consultation available on its website shortly”.

However, the spokesperson shared an initial review of the data with The Journal.

3,246 submissions were made, including 143 from retailers.

Of those respondents, 84.6% support the banning of disposable vaping devices and 91% agreed that single use vapes are an environmental concern.

However, 62.7% of respondents stated that they did not know the correct way to dispose of disposable vapes.

A further 16.2% thought that disposable vapes should be disposed of in the general waste bin.

Disposable vapes are difficult to recycle and some use lithium-ion batteries which can over heat and catch fire, making them a hazard to waste collection workers and others.

Meanwhile, respondents who did not support a ban on disposable vaping devices were then asked what measures they would like to see.

Of those who replied to that additional question,872 opted for the following response: “A deposit return scheme to incentivise those who use disposable vapes to return the devices to retailers when empty. New legislation could be introduced to require producers to fund these arrangements.”

137 responded with “Improve the existing collection and recycling system”, and 241 responded with “Improve awareness on how to dispose of disposable vapes.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     