Wednesday 2 August 2023
Revenue/An Garda Síochána A picture of the cocaine that was seized in Wexford today.
# Wexford
Man in his 30s arrested over the seizure of €9.3m worth of cocaine in Rosslare Port
Almost 133 kilograms of cocaine was seized after Revenue officers had profiled an alleged offender.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s after Revenue officers seized €9.3 million worth of cocaine from Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford this morning.

In total, almost 133 kilograms of cocaine was seized after Revenue officers had profiled an alleged offender.

The discovery of the cocaine happened after the officers stopped and searched a UK-registered freight unit that had arrived in the Wexford port by ferry from Dunkirk, France.

One man was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 while investigations are ongoing, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána.

Revenue has said that the seizure is part of continued efforts to stop the importation of illegal drugs into the country. 

Revenue asked any businesses or members of the public that may have any information regarding drug smuggling, to contact their confidential line: 1800 295 295.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
