#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 8:50 AM
45 minutes ago 2,674 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361097
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna
Image: Shutterstock/Efetova Anna

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLAYER WILLS Property developer Hines has expressed concern over a move to protect the Player Wills Factory by placing it on the Record of Protected Structures

2. #DIRECT PROVISION Deaths occurring in Direct Provision will be formally recorded and released for the first time, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed. 

3. #PRIORITY The government is considering a plan to raise the position of people with underlying conditions on the vaccine priority list.

4. #REOPENING Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it is unlikely that hospitality will open before the middle of the summer.

5. #VACCINES Over 1,000 over-85s received their Covid-19 vaccination at the Helix in DCU yesterday.

6. #ST PATRICKS DAY Plans to virtually mark St Patricks Day with US President Joe Biden are still under consideration, says Taoiseach in an interview with TheJournal.ie.

7. #MYANMAR The UN has condemned the actions of the Myanmar military junta after the killing of two protesters yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #NAVALNY A Russian appeals court has upheld the decision to jail Alexei Navalny, one of Putin’s most prominent critics.

9. #MERRICK GARLAND Joe Biden’s nominee for Attorney General has said that he will move to vigorously prosecute Capitol attackers.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie