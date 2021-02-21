The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #PLAYER WILLS Property developer Hines has expressed concern over a move to protect the Player Wills Factory by placing it on the Record of Protected Structures
2. #DIRECT PROVISION Deaths occurring in Direct Provision will be formally recorded and released for the first time, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed.
3. #PRIORITY The government is considering a plan to raise the position of people with underlying conditions on the vaccine priority list.
4. #REOPENING Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that it is unlikely that hospitality will open before the middle of the summer.
5. #VACCINES Over 1,000 over-85s received their Covid-19 vaccination at the Helix in DCU yesterday.
6. #ST PATRICKS DAY Plans to virtually mark St Patricks Day with US President Joe Biden are still under consideration, says Taoiseach in an interview with TheJournal.ie.
7. #MYANMAR The UN has condemned the actions of the Myanmar military junta after the killing of two protesters yesterday.
8. #NAVALNY A Russian appeals court has upheld the decision to jail Alexei Navalny, one of Putin’s most prominent critics.
9. #MERRICK GARLAND Joe Biden’s nominee for Attorney General has said that he will move to vigorously prosecute Capitol attackers.
