Saturday 22 February, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 9:00 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #ARREST: A teenage boy was arrested following an armed standoff in Donegal.

2. #GE2020: It has been a couple of weeks since the election and the parties are still trying to form a government. We take a look at who’s chatting to who and the parties who might make up the next coalition.

3. #BUNCRANA: An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was knocked down by a van in Buncrana, Donegal.

4. #TRACTOR CHALLENGE: It cost close to €70,000 to police the three winter tractor protests organised by farmers, according to Freedom of Information (FOI) documents.

5. #RENUA: The political party is in talks with “more than one” newly elected Independent TD about taking over the leadership of the party.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: An Italian man became the first European to die after being infected with the coronavirus, just hours after 10 towns in the country were locked down following a flurry of new cases.

7. #OUT OF NOWHERE: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is running for the Democratic nomination to contest the US election against Donald Trump (most likely). Here’s how he plans to beat the sitting president this November.

8. #THE OLD ENEMY: Tomorrow is the big game – Ireland against England in the rugby. Our friends over at The42.ie have all the info you need to be fully informed before kick-off.

9. #OPINION: Palestinian woman Mona Sabella writes on Ireland’s election and many parties’ promises to legislation which would ban Israeli settlement goods from Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

