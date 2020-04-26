This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 8,111 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084166
Image: Shutterstock/freeskyline
Image: Shutterstock/freeskyline

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #GETTING THERE: The government has been giving some indications of what we can expect life to look like as the restrictions in place on all of us slowly start to be lifted.

2. #FORMATION: Simon Harris has said Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are “eager to sit down” with the smaller parties in the Dáil to discuss government formation.

3. #TALK IS CHEAP: Nations across the world are rethinking the whole issue of government borrowing as the world reels from the economic fallout from Covid-19.

4. #NORTH KOREA: Satellite imagery has found a train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as speculation continues over his health, according to a website specialising in studies of the country.

5. #REOPEN: Some countries are slowly lifting their restrictions and getting back to work but there’s a danger of a second wave of the virus.

6. #UNEASY: Feeling uncomfortable seeing large crowds gathering on TV – there’s a reason for that.

7. #MADE IT: Organisers for the ‘Do It For Dan’ campaign believe they have reached their €2.1 million target just 50 days after their fundraising efforts began.

8. #GO AT IT AGAIN: Irish footballer Diane Caldwell is back training in Germany and tells The42.ie that she’s grateful to be back doing what she loves.

9. #SAY WHAT: Larry Donnelly writes about being an American in Ireland and, as he puts himself, “goes on a little shutdown rant” about our nation’s little idiosyncrasies.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

