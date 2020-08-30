The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #WORRIES: Pregnant staff have expressed confusion, alarm and worry about returning to school with few precautions or specific guidance as cases of Covid-19 remain high.
2. #THE ARTS: The national campaign for the Arts is to seek clarity on the “specific concerns” of the Department of Health and NPHET regarding live events during a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
3. #GRANTED: Trinity College has been given planning permission to build a 358-bed extension to its student accommodation in Dartry despite objections from locals.
4. #CLUSTERS: There have been a total of 1,445 confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with 28 meat/poultry factory outbreaks across the country since the start of the pandemic.
5. #INDIA: India has registered a record 78,761 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world.
6. #RTÉ: David McCullagh talks to TheJournal.ie about taking over the Six:One news.
7. #CASH: An estimated 365,000 Irish workers are set to come off the government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), which draws to its long-signalled conclusion next week, on Monday, 31 August.
8. #CITIZENSHIP: Austria offers citizenship to the descendants of Jews who fled the Nazis. [The Guardian]
9. #CHINA: Dozens of people have died after a building collapsed during a birthday party in China. [Sky News]
