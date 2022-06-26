The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Eating Disorders

1. In our main story today, it has emerged that 13% of adult admissions due to an eating disorder were males. And studies have shown that men may account for 25% of those suffering from anorexia or bulimia nervosa.

Long Covid

2. Clinics for people who are suffering with symptoms of long Covid need to be established “as a matter or urgency”, Independent TD Denis Naughten has said.

Ukraine Invasion

3. Explosions rocked Kyiv this morning, a day after a flurry of missiles struck targets across Ukraine and Russian troops “fully occupied” the key industrial hub of Severodonetsk.

Abortion Controversy

4. A US congresswoman was thanking former president Donald Trump for his role in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade when she said the decision was a “victory for white life”.

Euroscepticism

5. Brexit was supposed to usher in a new era of Euroscepticism but that idea really hasn’t taken hold.

Catherine Healy writes on how “constructive Euroscepticism” has a place in a new EU.

Monkeypox

6. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently constitute a global health emergency.

UK Rail Strike

7. The biggest rail strikes in 30 years have seen travel on Britain’s train network almost entirely grind to a halt on three separate days as 40,000 workers downed tools in protest over pay rates and job security.

Head of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, Mick Lynch has sensationally shot to prominence for calmly crushing politicians and interviewers alike. Here we profile the son of Irish immigrants who counts James Connolly as his political idol.

The Forgotten Footballers

8. Our colleagues over at The42 have looked at how many of the women who represented Ireland in football have been forgotten.

One of the challenges of writing about women’s football, for instance, from a historical perspective, is simply gaining access to relevant details, assuming they even exist, Paul Fennessy writes.

Weather

Rain will clear eastwards this morning, followed from the west by frequent showers and sunny spells, some of the showers will be heavy. Another breezy day in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds becoming westerly later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Full forecast here.