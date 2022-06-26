#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what you need to know as you begin your Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 8:53 AM
23 minutes ago 732 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5800187
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Eating Disorders

1. In our main story today, it has emerged that 13% of adult admissions due to an eating disorder were males. And studies have shown that men may account for 25% of those suffering from anorexia or bulimia nervosa.

Long Covid

2.  Clinics for people who are suffering with symptoms of long Covid need to be established “as a matter or urgency”, Independent TD Denis Naughten has said.

Ukraine Invasion

3.  Explosions rocked Kyiv this morning, a day after a flurry of missiles struck targets across Ukraine and Russian troops “fully occupied” the key industrial hub of Severodonetsk.

Abortion Controversy

4. A US congresswoman was thanking former president Donald Trump for his role in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade when she said the decision was a “victory for white life”.

Euroscepticism

5. Brexit was supposed to usher in a new era of Euroscepticism but that idea really hasn’t taken hold. 

Catherine Healy writes on how “constructive Euroscepticism” has a place in a new EU. 

Monkeypox

6. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently constitute a global health emergency.

UK Rail Strike

7. The biggest rail strikes in 30 years have seen travel on Britain’s train network almost entirely grind to a halt on three separate days as 40,000 workers downed tools in protest over pay rates and job security.

Head of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, Mick Lynch has sensationally shot to prominence for calmly crushing politicians and interviewers alike. Here we profile the son of Irish immigrants who counts James Connolly as his political idol. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Forgotten Footballers

8. Our colleagues over at The42 have looked at how many of the women who represented Ireland in football have been forgotten. 

One of the challenges of writing about women’s football, for instance, from a historical perspective, is simply gaining access to relevant details, assuming they even exist, Paul Fennessy writes.

Weather

9. 

Rain will clear eastwards this morning, followed from the west by frequent showers and sunny spells, some of the showers will be heavy. Another breezy day in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds becoming westerly later. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Full forecast here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie