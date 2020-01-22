The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CAMPAIGN As election campaigns begin to heat up ahead of polling day, Fine Gael is significantly outspending its rivals in the general election campaign when it comes to advertising on Facebook.

2. #CORONAVIRUS China has warned that a SARS-like virus could mutate and spread as the death toll rose to nine and the number of cases reached 440 across the country.

3. #SCIENTOLOGY The HSE and clinical psychiatrists have strongly criticised pamphlets being delivered across Dublin regarding antipsychotic medicines.

4. #HOUSING CRISIS A man who spent four months of his life living in his car and the last 18 months in emergency accommodation has described how he has a lack of faith in politicians to fix the current housing crisis.

5. #UP IN THE AIR Plane Manufacturer Boeing has said that it does not expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, several months longer than the company was saying just a few weeks ago.

6. #COURTS The Central Criminal Court has heard how a 48-year-old man allegedly kicked his father to death saying he was provoked by his father who he described as ‘controlling’.

7. #HACKED The Saudi embassy in Washington has dismissed suggestions the kingdom hacked the phone of Washington Post-owner Jeff Bezos, as media reports linked the security breach to a WhatsApp message from an account of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

8. #METOO Opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial are due today, with the defence expected to detail “loving” emails between the once-mighty movie producer and his accusers.

9. #OVERCAST While patchy fog will clear this morning, patches of mist and drizzle will remain for much of the country today.

