This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A green list does not equate to a relaxation': Insurance Ireland says non-essential travel still discouraged

The Government’s green list of ‘safe countries’ is due to be published tomorrow.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 12:36 PM
52 minutes ago 4,886 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154041
Image: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda
Image: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda

INSURANCE IRELAND HAS said that Government advice remains against all non-essential travel and that people planning to book a holiday should confirm they are covered by their insurer before doing so. 

In a statement, Insurance Ireland said: “Insurance Ireland would advise all would-be travellers planning on booking a holiday to a green list country to check with their insurer whether they are covered first.

“Government advice still remains that only essential travel should be undertaken and we await further clarity on any change to this position.

“A green list does not equate to a relaxation of the non-essential travel policy.”

The Government’s green list of ‘safe countries’ is due to be published tomorrow and will detail the countries that Irish people can travel to without having to restrict their movements for 14 days afterwards when they return to Ireland.

For countries that are not on the green list, there should be no non-essential travel and travellers should restrict their movements for 14 days after returning.

The green list and possible ‘air bridge’ agreements for Ireland have been talked about since the end of May.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week today, Professor Gabriel Scally urged tighter controls regarding travel into Ireland. 

“The virus is growing…the pandemic is growing across the world,” he said.

“It’s really reaching crisis point across the world. And for me, it is such an error to leave the door open.

Related Read

18.07.20 'I had to protect my staff' — Government green list could cause workplace disputes, expert says

“We should remember that the virus came to Ireland, through international tourists travel and the virus could come back in really substantial numbers from across the world. The controls are not strong enough,” he said. 

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney provided some clarity as to which countries might make the cut, stating that the US will not feature on the list, and it is “unlikely” Great Britain will either.  

“We can put people on a green list that we regard as representing no higher risk than Ireland represents,” he said. 

“In other words, travelling to one of these countries wouldn’t be any different to travelling to Kerry, Connemara or Donegal for your holidays,” said Coveney.

In recent days there have been growing concerns in some government circles about the messaging surrounding travel, particularly the advice being pushed by the new government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the advice against all non-essential travel remains, despite a Green List being published next week.

Sources state the government’s message once this list is published must be clear: that people can travel to countries on the green list – but they must exercise a high level of caution. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For countries that are not on the green list, the message must be that there should be no non-essential travel and that people returning must restrict their movements.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie