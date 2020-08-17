Tories mount pressure on Boris Johnson to u-turn on A-level result 'shambles'

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson and his Education Secretary Gavin Williamson are coming under mounting pressure to reverse their decision on the controversial A-level results issued to students in the UK last week.

As pupils and teachers continued to protest about the results awarded following the cancellation of exams, senior Conservatives called on Johnson’s government to resolve the “shambles”.

At least 18 Tory MPs have raised concerns about the ‘standardisation’ part of the Calculated Grades issued to students, according to The Times.

A serving minister called for students to be allowed to sit exams free of charge in the autumn if they were unhappy with the grades awarded through using the controversial algorithm coupled with teacher assessments; while former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith suggested the formula should be abandoned altogether.

Senior Tory MP Andrea Leadsom said: “We must deliver transparently fair results for students. This year’s young people have missed out on too much already. They must be given a fair chance to get onto the next step – whether work or further education.”

Johnson is expected to go on holiday to Scotland this week, but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on him to take “personal responsibility” in dealing with the situation.

Quick reminder of the process

Instead of students sitting exams to assess their work, teachers were to give a grade based on students’ work to date. This would be then ‘standardised’ against past GCSE and A-level results, in order to bring down what was predicted to be ‘inflated grades’ from teachers.

In Ireland, students had the option of sitting a written exam in the autumn or winter as a way of appealing this decision – the UK only announced alternative appeals options last week, after the backlash in Scotland to Calculated Grades awarded there.

For the Junior Cert, it was eventually decided in late April that students would instead receive certificates of completion from the State, and written report from school where it will be up to each individual school how they assess their JC students.

The JC equivalent in the UK, the GCSEs, involved students being graded by their teachers and that grade standardised by an education authority – the same process as the A-levels (the equivalent to the Leaving Cert).

In Northern Ireland, Education Minister Peter Weir has said GCSE students will be awarded the grades predicted by their teachers, and scrapped the standardisation part of the process.

The GCSE results, are due to be announced on Thursday. The A-level results were awarded in Scotland on Tuesday, and in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

What Tories are saying

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt said she was seeking a meeting with colleagues at the Department for Education about the issue and had made clear that if students wanted to sit the exams in the autumn there should be no fee.

“This group of young people have lost out on so much already; we must ensure that bright, capable students can progress on their next step,” she said.

Education Select Committee chairman Robert Halfon, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said: “Unless the Government and Ofqual can sort out the appeal system so that it can be done properly and fairly, there will be sadly no option but just to adopt the Scottish position in allowing teachers’ predicted grades to stand.”

Former minister Tracey Crouch also said teacher-assessed grades should be used: “Some think that this would lead to over-inflation – and yes it might – but having spoken to a school head this morning I am confident that most schools have quality checking processes that would mean very few would be inflated and if they were, given the world we are currently in, so what?”

Ex-minister Stephen Hammond said the process had turned into a “shambles” after Ofqual published its guidance on appeals over the weekend, only to withdraw the document hours later.

“This is not the actions of a body that seems to know what it is doing,” he told Sky News.