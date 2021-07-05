Showery start to the week before weather picks back up on Friday

IT’S A MIXED bag this week as rain looks set to disrupt the dry, bright weather we’ve been having of late.

Today will be cloudy in the north but bright and sunny elsewhere. This afternoon and evening, however, will bring scattered showers with temperatures ranging between 14 and 19 degrees today.

Tomorrow morning showery rain will fall over the western half of the country and will gradually extend to all areas.

The afternoon and evening will be mostly cloudy with rain or showers in most areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest breezes, according to Met Éireann.

On Wednesday, there’ll be a fair amount of cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the morning and some showers in the afternoon and evening while Thursday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells.

Friday will be mixed but mostly bright with the weekend set to bring sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.