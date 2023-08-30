Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Portlaoise
A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Co Laois this afternoon
The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise.
42 minutes ago

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after being hit by a car in Co Laois this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that happened at around 1.15pm.

A Garda spokesperson said the collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise.

A girl aged three was seriously injured during the collision.

She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The scene of the incident on Cosby Avenue is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
