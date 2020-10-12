#Open journalism No news is bad news

Abandoned dog 'in safe hands' after being rescued from locked crate by ISPCA

It was unclear how long the dog was kept in the crate.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 12 Oct 2020, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 8,588 Views 9 Comments
Image: ISPCA
Image: ISPCA

A COLLIE LURCHER cross found in a locked crate has been taken into the care of the ISPCA.

The dog, which has been re-named Kim, was discovered after a concerned member of the public called the National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

It was unclear how long Kim was kept in the crate. She was underweight and her nails were extremely overgrown, likely due to a lack of exercise, when discovered.

ISPCA inspector Deirdre Scally described the discovery of a dog in such a state of neglect  as “awful”.

“I was glad I was able to rescue Kim, before her condition deteriorated any further,” she said.

“She is no more than a year old; still a baby and such a rough start in life. Kim is in the safe hands now, and she is recovering well in ISPCA care.”

Scally also urged pet owners to be aware of their legal responsibilities, saying there is no excuse for animal neglect.

“If circumstances change, then people need to ask for help. When taking on the responsibility of a dog, or any animal, pet owners must provide a basic level of care.”

Kim is expected to take time to recover from the damaging effects of a poor diet, and will also need to learn how to trust and to interact with people.

However, the ISPCA expressed confidence that she will make a full recovery and once Kim is nursed back to full health, she will be spayed and microchipped before being re-homed.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

