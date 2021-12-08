Stephen Donnelly to face questions over abortion review that must begin next month

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly will face questions from TDs later this morning ahead of next month’s deadline to initiate a review into abortion legislation.

Laws that gave effect to the 2018 Eighth Amendment referendum came into force in January 2019 and are required to be reviewed after three years.

The review is to be overseen by an independent chair but campaigners have expressed repeated concerns about the delay in announcing the chair.

The chair is likely to have significant scope in shaping the direction of the review, which the minister has promised will take a three-part approach that involves service users, service providers and a public consultation.

Campaigners on both sides of the abortion debate have sought changes to the laws as they currently operate.

Pro-choice campaigners have cited a lack of access to abortion services, with one survey this year finding that just one in 10 GPs are offering abortion services. They have also criticised the required three-day wait period between a consultation with a doctor and the abortion taking place.

Anti-abortion activists have highlighted what they say is a lack of information around the provision of abortion services. They have also pushed for legislative changes that would require doctors to administer pain relief to a foetus during abortions after 20 weeks.

Under the Programme for Government, the minister has already committed to legislating for exclusion zones to prevent protests outside abortion providers.

Any further changes that are to be made to abortion laws would likely come about after the completion of the review, with a report then presented to the minister for consideration.

The exact nature of the review is yet to become clear with TDs likely to push Donnelly for information on its scope and operation during a meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning.

One of the members of the committee, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, said that all sides of the debate are in agreement that an independent chair is necessary to build trust it its outcome.

“I’d like to know who the independent chair is, I would like to know what their role is in forming the review. My understanding is that the role is going to be really important and I’d like to understand the parameters of that role,” she told The Journal.

Hourigan said she had written to the minister to suggest that a legislative review similar to what was undertaken when the Gender Recognition Act was being reviewed could be repeated.

She said that, while the issues are different, during that review process the review panel “listened to the people who are really affected”.

Hourigan estimated that such a review could take six months and that any further consideration by the TDs would have to reach the “high bar” set by the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee in 2017.

Earlier this year, the Minister for Health said the initial stages of legislative review had been commenced and that he has held meetings with a group of civil society organisations brought together by the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI).

Speaking to The Journal, the NWCI’s Alana Ryan said the minister met with representatives in the summer but they are yet to find out who will chair the review.

“The minister did promised back in June when NWCI representatives from our Abortion Working Group met with him to appoint an independent expert chair in reproductive health to provide oversight of this critical review process, but since that meeting we haven’t heard any more,” Ryan said.

“We don’t know whether an expert has been appointed, there’s been no public announcement. And it really is crucial that we do have a chair who’s an expert in reproductive health and equality-based healthcare in position for the review so we can be confident in the process.”