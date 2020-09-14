Quiz: Can you finish the titles of these obscure action films?

THERE’S NO ESCAPISM quite like a good (or even a laughably terrible) action movie.

For every classic Schwarzenegger or Stallone film, there were a dozen more made in Hollywood trying to capitalise on their success.

This quiz is on some of the more obscure action films that have hit our screens in recent decades.

Best of luck.

Carl Weathers is the star of a 1988 movie called _____ Jackson. Warner Bros/Youtube Lieutenant General

No Shit Action In the same year, Sidney Poitier and Tom Berenger starred in ______ To Kill Full Screen Movies/Youtube View Shoot

Conspire Time In 2006, Bruce Willis tried to deliver a key witness played by Mos Def to court. How far did they have to go? (Hint: It's also the name of the film) Warner Bros/Youtube 8mm Three Miles Down

16 Blocks 25 Kilometres In 1991, Willis and Damon Wayans co-starred in The Last ______ ______ Youtube Movies/Youtube Boy Scout Of The Mohicans

Good Man Two Bullets A quite enjoyable Korean film from 2016 is called Train To _______ Movieclips/Youtube Seoul Daegu

Ulsan Busan Less obscure but more of a cult classic. Finish the title of this 1981 film starring Kurt Russell: Escape From ______ Movieclips/Youtube LA Miami

New York The Island Sean Penn led an ensemble cast in 1998 in The Thin ____ Line Movieclips/Youtube Blue Red

White Black When terrorists take over a plane, Wesley Snipes steps up to the plate in the 1992 film Passenger _____ Movieclips/Youtube 1 14

57 79 Kate Hudson and Matthew McConnaughy try to rekindle the romance by searching for lost treasure in 2008 film _____ Gold. Movieclips/Youtube Fool's Prizzi's

And lastly, true or false? Christopher Walken starred in a truly ludicrous action film in 1991 simply called McBain. Neil Munns/PA Images True False