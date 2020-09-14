This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you finish the titles of these obscure action films?

Fancy your chances at tonight’s quiz?

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
37 minutes ago 10,187 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204307

THERE’S NO ESCAPISM quite like a good (or even a laughably terrible) action movie. 

For every classic Schwarzenegger or Stallone film, there were a dozen more made in Hollywood trying to capitalise on their success.

This quiz is on some of the more obscure action films that have hit our screens in recent decades.

Best of luck.

Carl Weathers is the star of a 1988 movie called _____ Jackson.
Warner Bros/Youtube
Lieutenant
General

No Shit
Action
In the same year, Sidney Poitier and Tom Berenger starred in ______ To Kill
Full Screen Movies/Youtube
View
Shoot

Conspire
Time
In 2006, Bruce Willis tried to deliver a key witness played by Mos Def to court. How far did they have to go? (Hint: It's also the name of the film)
Warner Bros/Youtube
8mm
Three Miles Down

16 Blocks
25 Kilometres
In 1991, Willis and Damon Wayans co-starred in The Last ______ ______
Youtube Movies/Youtube
Boy Scout
Of The Mohicans

Good Man
Two Bullets
A quite enjoyable Korean film from 2016 is called Train To _______
Movieclips/Youtube
Seoul
Daegu

Ulsan
Busan
Less obscure but more of a cult classic. Finish the title of this 1981 film starring Kurt Russell: Escape From ______
Movieclips/Youtube
LA
Miami

New York
The Island
Sean Penn led an ensemble cast in 1998 in The Thin ____ Line
Movieclips/Youtube
Blue
Red

White
Black
When terrorists take over a plane, Wesley Snipes steps up to the plate in the 1992 film Passenger _____
Movieclips/Youtube
1
14

57
79
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConnaughy try to rekindle the romance by searching for lost treasure in 2008 film _____ Gold.
Movieclips/Youtube
Fool's
Prizzi's

Lost
Lion's
And lastly, true or false? Christopher Walken starred in a truly ludicrous action film in 1991 simply called McBain.
Neil Munns/PA Images
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done!
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaas
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie