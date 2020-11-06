Dublin man sentenced to life in prison for murder of homeless man at Tallaght park

Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.

Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.

THE MAN WHO stabbed Adam Muldoon, a homeless man with cerebral palsy, 183 times has shown no remorse for the “gruesome” killing, the deceased man’s sister said today.

Philip Dunbar (20) was today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 23-year-old Adam ‘Floater’ Muldoon at Butler Park, Jobstown Park, Tallaght on 22 or 23 June 2018.

Dunbar stabbed Adam Muldoon 183 times with a fold-up knife and then went to a friend’s house where he boasted that he had “slaughtered Floater” and “put him out of his misery” as he “begged for his life”.

He was found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court earlier this week.

Adam Muldoon’s younger sister Katie delivered a passionate speech to the Central Criminal Court today saying that Adam had struggled from birth having been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

She said that he never stopped fighting and overcame every challenge independently. She said: “He would have a laugh and a giggle with anybody. He really wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She said Dunbar had “ripped him away” without a second thought and then forced Adam Muldoon’s family to endure a trial and to hear the “gruesome” details of his death.

She added: “His lack of emotion shows he has no remorse for what he has done.”