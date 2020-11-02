Dublin man found guilty of murder after stabbing homeless man 183 times

Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.

A YOUNG DUBLIN man has been found guilty of murder for stabbing a homeless man, who had cerebral palsy, 183 times in a Dublin park.

Philip Dunbar (20) of Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adam Muldoon (23) at Butler Park in Jobstown Park, Tallaght, on 22 or 23 June 2018.

Dunbar’s lawyers argued that he was too intoxicated to form the necessary intent for a murder conviction during a trial which lasted six weeks at the Central Criminal Court.

Dunbar told gardaí that he knew he had carried out the stabbing but had no memory of it, having consumed alcohol and pills.

He said he was addicted to pills and had been seeing things and hearing voices in his head for months in the lead-up to the attack on Muldoon.

The jury of six men and five women rejected his defence, returning a unanimous guilty verdict after just under three hours of deliberations.

Prisoner officers led Dunbar away to the cells immediately after the verdict was revealed as members of Muldoon’s family left the court in tears, one of them shouting towards Dunbar: “Who’s laughing now?” Dunbar replied: “Shut your mouth, you,” as he was led away.

He will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder this Friday when members of Muldoon’s family will have a chance to make a statement to the court.

