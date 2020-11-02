#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Dublin man found guilty of murder after stabbing homeless man 183 times

Philip Dunbar had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adam Muldoon at Butler Park in Tallaght in June 2018.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 2 Nov 2020, 1:09 PM
29 minutes ago 3,987 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252309
Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.
Gardaí at the scene in Tallaght in June 2018.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A YOUNG DUBLIN man has been found guilty of murder for stabbing a homeless man, who had cerebral palsy, 183 times in a Dublin park.

Philip Dunbar (20) of Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adam Muldoon (23) at Butler Park in Jobstown Park, Tallaght, on 22 or 23 June 2018.

Dunbar’s lawyers argued that he was too intoxicated to form the necessary intent for a murder conviction during a trial which lasted six weeks at the Central Criminal Court.

Dunbar told gardaí that he knew he had carried out the stabbing but had no memory of it, having consumed alcohol and pills.

He said he was addicted to pills and had been seeing things and hearing voices in his head for months in the lead-up to the attack on Muldoon.

The jury of six men and five women rejected his defence, returning a unanimous guilty verdict after just under three hours of deliberations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prisoner officers led Dunbar away to the cells immediately after the verdict was revealed as members of Muldoon’s family left the court in tears, one of them shouting towards Dunbar: “Who’s laughing now?” Dunbar replied: “Shut your mouth, you,” as he was led away.

He will be sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder this Friday when members of Muldoon’s family will have a chance to make a statement to the court.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie