LOVE HIM OR hate him, Adam Sandler has had a stellar career in movies over the past three decades.

The New Yorker turns 54 today and it got us talking about some of his more famous films from Big Daddy to Happy Gilmore and beyond.

So now you can test your knowledge of Adam Sandler’s movies in today’s quiz.

Adam Sandler played the lead role in each of the following but which came first? Shutterstock Billy Madison Happy Gilmore

The Longest Yard Bulletproof A sequel to Sandler's 2019 Netflix movie Murder Mystery alongside Jennifer Aniston is in the works but how many movies have the pair starred in together? Just Murder Mystery Two

Three Four Big Daddy remains a family favourite for many but in what year was it released? 1997 1999

2001 2002 Sandler received a Golden Globe nomination for what movie? Happy Gilmore I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry

Punch-drunk Love Murder Mystery Which of these TV shows did Sandler NOT make an appearance on? The Cosby Show The King of Queens

Friends Brooklyn Nine-Nine True or false - Sandler's wife and daughter played the voice of his animated character's wife and daughter in Hotel Transylvania? True False Which streaming service this year ordered four movies from Sandler? Amazon Prime Netflix

Hulu Hayu Before he made it in Hollywood, Sandler shared an apartment with which other comedian for $900 a month? Amy Schumer Tina Fey

Jerry Seinfeld Judd Apatow In what year did the 54-year-old finally make it onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame? 2011 2013

2015 2019 And finally, in 2017 Netflix revealed that one Irish user watched Sandler's Just Go With It a ridiculous amount of times in one year. How many times did that user watch it? 226 301

You scored out of ! Top Dog Nailed it You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purrrrfect You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent effort You scored out of ! Ewe ok hun? Not your day