Tuesday 20 December 2022
# Investigation
Three people hospitalised following serious Limerick car crash
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
28 minutes ago

A WOMAN AND two teenagers are in hospital following a two-car crash in Limerick. 

The incident happened in the Rineroe area of Adare yesterday evening at around 8.15pm.

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman in her early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for what gardaí have described as non-life threatening injuries.

Two teenage passengers in the second vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling between Adare and Limerick City between 7:45pm and 8:30pm yesterday evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

