Friday 15 July 2022
Aer Lingus confirms further flight cancellations this weekend

Ten flights destined for Munich, Lyon, Bordeaux and Gatwick have been axed.

By Sarah McGuinness Friday 15 Jul 2022, 3:27 PM
By Sarah McGuinness Friday 15 Jul 2022, 3:27 PM
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
AER LINGUS HAS announced a further 10 flight cancellations for this weekend.

The airline has cited a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, industrial action in Bordeaux, Lyon and Pisa airports and the mandated capacity reduction at London’s Heathrow Airport as the cause behind the cancellations.

The company has come under fire in recent weeks due to continual cancellations, long delays and baggage handling issues, resulting in luggage going missing or arriving several days after passengers had arrived at their destination.

Five flights have been cancelled today, four of which were meant to depart from Dublin Airport and destined for Munich, Lyon, Bordeaux and Gatwick. The other flight was inbound from Heathrow Airport.

Three flights set to take off tomorrow, two outbound from Dublin to Lyon and Bordeaux and one inbound to Cork from Heathrow, have been axed, as well as a further two on Sunday, one from Dublin to Pisa and another from Heathrow to Dublin.

In a statement today, Aer Lingus apologised to customers affected and said that its teams are working to re-accommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible.

The airline stated: “Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built buffers into our plans to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.

“However, a significant spike in Covid cases in recent weeks, combined with system pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable additional operational challenges,” it added.

The airline said it has shared details regarding customers’ rights and its obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004, which can also be found on the company’s website.

Aer Lingus has faced much criticism from customers and political figures throughout the summer period thus far.

Earlier this week, the airline refused to attend an Oireachtas Transport Committee hearing to discuss problems with cancellations, delays and baggage handling issues.

The Journal understands it is now expected they will attend in coming weeks.

The list of cancelled flights include:

Friday 15 July
LONDON HEATHROW – DUBLIN EI165
DUBLIN – LYON EI552/EI553
DUBLIN – BORDEAUX  EI506/EI507
DUBLIN – LYON  EI550/EI551
DUBLIN – BORDEAUX  EI506/EI507
Saturday 16 July
LONDON HEATHROW – CORK EI711
DUBLIN – PISA  EI428/EI429
LONDON HEATHROW  EI165Sunday 17th
DUBLIN – PISA EI428/EI429
LONDON HEATHROW  EI165
Sunday 17 July
DUBLIN – PISA EI428/EI429
LONDON HEATHROW – DUBLIN EI165

Sarah McGuinness

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

