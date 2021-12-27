#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Aer Lingus cancels handful of European flights due to resourcing challenges

The Irish airline is liaising directly with affected customers.

By Emer Moreau Monday 27 Dec 2021, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 15,654 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641301
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AER LINGUS HAS cancelled five European flights due to lack of resources, as airlines scrap thousands of departures around the world due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

In a statement to The Journal, the Irish airline said: “Due to resource availability challenges Aer Lingus is consolidating five European round trips (four on Monday 27th December and one on Tuesday 28th December).”

Aer Lingus is communicating directly with customers impacted by the cancellations.

“The Aer Lingus team is working to minimise impact on customers and providing same-day alternative flight options. Like other airlines and industries globally, Aer Lingus continues to monitor and respond to this fluid situation.”

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread, thousands of flights were cancelled around the world over the Christmas weekend. Multiple airlines have said that Omicron spikes caused staffing shortages.

Additionally, US authorities are monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean.

Over 60 vessels were under observation after “reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation,” the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Earlier this week, 55 people on the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, tested positive for Covid-19 which spread among passengers and crew members despite 95 percent of people on board being vaccinated, the company said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Another ship, the Carnival Freedom, was turned away from the Caribbean island of Bonaire, the Washington Post reported.

In a statement to AFP, Carnival confirmed that “a small number on board were isolated due to a positive Covid test.”

– with reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie