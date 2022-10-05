Aer Lingus processing compensation for those impacted by mass flight cancellations last month

AER LINGUS WILL has told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that it is processing refunds and compensation for passengers affected by mass flight cancellations last month.

The airline says that the system outage that led to mass flight cancellations was caused by a fibre optic cable being damaged by construction in the UK.

Over 50 flights were cancelled by the airline on 10 September due to “major” errors with the company’s online system, leaving Aer Lingus unable to check-in, board or access mandatory flight information for nearly 10 hours.

Aer Lingus representatives are appearing before politicians to answer questions about what happened.

In its opening statement, the airline says it wants to note that major IT issues causing significant disruption have not been typical in Aer Lingus.

“In fact we’ve had very few customer facing IT outages over the last 5 years, and nothing on the scale or with the impact that was experienced on Saturday 10th September 2022.

We did however have a significant outage on that date. For almost 10 hours we had

no access to our core operational and customer systems. We could not check-in or

board customers, access mandatory flight information, access data on customer

bookings or access customer contact information.

“This meant we had very limited ability to communicate with our customers and provide the service and information we know they needed,” the airline states.

Aer Lingus said a leading cloud services provider which is tasked to host the network

and infrastructure behind the airline’s core operational and customer system had a major failure in their network, adding that unrelated construction works damaged one of the fibre optic cables.

Questions over back-up system

The airline said it has asked the supplier what happened to the back-up which

should have kicked-in.

Measures have now been taken to ensure that should prevent an outage of this type

happening again, said Aer Lingus.

“We are very conscious of the impact that this disruption had on our customers. Our people at Aer Lingus made huge efforts on the day to help customers in what were very difficult circumstances.”

The airline once again reiterated its apology to customers for the disruption.

Since the event, the number of employees at the call centre agents has increased, said the airline, acknowledging that call wait times “were inevitably longer in the immediate aftermath of the outage”.

Hotel accommodation was offered to customers at most airports and those who secured their own accommodation are being reimbursed accordingly, the committee was told.

“We added extra resources to rebook customers and reunite them with their bags. We have been processing applications for refunds, expenses, and compensation,” said Aer Lingus.

The Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said the committee wants to hear “in-depth explanation” for the the recent IT failures, and will question airline executives on what contingency plans are in place “to ensure a service breakdown of this magnitude is not repeated”.

“We will be asking for an update on the operation and delivery of compensation to the affected Aer Lingus passengers here. It is critical to ensure that passengers can have confidence when deciding to fly with one of our national airlines,” said O’Donnell.