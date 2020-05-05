This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Aer Lingus to conduct review after concerns over busy flight

Photos seemed to show little evidence of social distancing on a flight from Belfast to London.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 May 2020, 7:06 AM
54 minutes ago 14,725 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091336
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AER LINGUS IS to conduct a review after pictures emerged of an almost full flight with no apparent evidence of social distancing measures.

The airline said any process changes required would be implemented as a “matter of urgency”.

The move came as pictures were shared from inside the cabin of a Belfast to London Heathrow flight on Monday morning, showing row after row filled with passengers.

Passenger Sean Mallon told BBC Radio Ulster there was “no social distancing whatsoever”.

“I would say there was about 95% of the seats taken on the flight,” he said.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said: “In light of the unexpectedly high loads on the Belfast–London Heathrow service this morning and the level of demand for the route, Aer Lingus is reviewing its processes and procedures applicable to the operation of this service.

“The safety and security of Aer Lingus’s customers and crew is our top priority and any process changes that are identified as being required will be implemented as a matter of urgency.”

The airline is looking to begin negotiations as it seeks to cut up to 20% of its workforce, amid wider concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the industry. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

Press Association

