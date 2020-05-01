This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 May, 2020
Aer Lingus seeks up to 900 job cuts as a result of Covid-19 collapse in demand

It’s understood that Aer Lingus will be putting forward proposals for voluntary redundancies.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 May 2020, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 7,040 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088981
An Aer Lingus plane lands in Heathrow.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

AER LINGUS IS looking to begin negotiations as it seeks to cut up to 20% of its workforce. 

The airline employs about 4,500 staff, suggesting that up to 900 jobs could be cut.

Unions met with the company this morning with Aer Lingus saying its workforce needs to be reduced due to a collapse in demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It’s understood that Aer Lingus will be putting forward proposals for voluntary redundancies. 

Aer Lingus has already reduced working hours and staff wages by 50% as a result of the huge impact the virus has had on the aviation industry. 

Earlier today, Ryanair said that 3,000 jobs could be cut at the airline, representing about 15% of the company’s workforce

Reacting to the developments within the aviation sector, Labour Party TD Duncan Smith said that the government needs to intervene to project jobs.

The government needs to extend the temporary wage subsidy scheme for industries that are going to be key for getting us back on track such as Aer Lingus. It is clear that the government need to take urgent action to address the potential torrent of job losses that could occur at Dublin Airport between Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

“Aer Lingus and Ryanair must do everything they can to keep people in their jobs at this time. Keeping staff in reserves where they can must be an option,” the deputy added. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

