Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo A man uses a chainsaw to cut a fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth.
aftermath

In pictures: The aftermath of Storm Debi as the weather warnings expire

The public has been advised that there are still hazards out there despite the storm having passed, particularly from fallen trees, branches and wires.
6.4k
6
1 hour ago

WEATHER WARNINGS IN place due to Storm Debi elapsed at 3pm but around 70,000 homes and businesses remain without power as a result of its impact. 

The storm brought with it a Status Red warning and has left a path of destruction. 

Keith Leonard, the national director for fire and emergency management, has advised that “although the storm has passed, there are still hazards out there – particularly fallen trees or branches and fallen wires”.

Below are some pictures of the storm’s impact on Ireland.

Oranmore, Co Galway

Storm Debi Oranmore Galway 1 Liam Burke Scenes from Oranmore in Galway where a sixty foot stretch of sea wall was destroyed while trees and telephone poles were blown over. Liam Burke

Storm Debi Oranmore Galway 3 Liam Burke Several roads and house were flooded in Oranmore after a stretch of sea wall was destroyed. Liam Burke

Storm Debi Oranmore Galway 2 Liam Burke Traffic navigating the destroyed sea wall in Oranmore. Liam Burke

Storm Debi Oranmore Galway 4 Liam Burke Storm Debi's impact on the sea wall in Oranmore. Liam Burke

Dundalk, Co Louth

a-man-using-a-chainsaw-cuts-a-fallen-tree-on-the-dublin-road-in-dundalk-co-louth-heavy-winds-and-fallen-trees-have-been-reported-across-the-country-as-local-authorities-begin-to-assess-the-damage-as Alamy Stock Photo A man uses a chainsaw to cut a fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth. Alamy Stock Photo

Read Next
Related Reads
Luas Green line reopens while Bus Éireann services resume on phased basis
As it happened: 70,000 left without power after Storm Debi, clean up efforts begin
'Considerable damage' in Galway city and county as flooding causes overtopping

a-fallen-tree-on-the-dublin-road-in-dundalk-co-louth-heavy-winds-and-fallen-trees-have-been-reported-across-the-country-as-local-authorities-begin-to-assess-the-damage-as-storm-debi-sweeps-across-th Alamy Stock Photo A fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth. Alamy Stock Photo

a-fallen-tree-on-the-coes-road-in-dundalk-co-louth-heavy-winds-and-fallen-trees-have-been-reported-across-the-country-as-local-authorities-begin-to-assess-the-damage-as-storm-debi-sweeps-across-the Alamy Stock Photo A fallen tree on the Coes Road in Dundalk. Alamy Stock Photo

Meath

F-zSEI6XcAApmbj Meath County Council Fire & Rescue Service Meath County Council Fire & Rescue Service

F-zSEI3WYAAK4L8 Meath's fire service attended to a number of incidents this morning due fallen trees.

Dublin

089Storm Debi Hits Ireland_90692943 Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News Fallen tree in Leeson Park, Ranelagh Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News / Rolling News

070Storm Debi Hits Ireland_90692925 A fallen tree in causes issues in Leeson Park, Ranelagh

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     