In pictures: The aftermath of Storm Debi as the weather warnings expire

WEATHER WARNINGS IN place due to Storm Debi elapsed at 3pm but around 70,000 homes and businesses remain without power as a result of its impact.

The storm brought with it a Status Red warning and has left a path of destruction.

Keith Leonard, the national director for fire and emergency management, has advised that “although the storm has passed, there are still hazards out there – particularly fallen trees or branches and fallen wires”.

Below are some pictures of the storm’s impact on Ireland.

Advertisement

Oranmore, Co Galway

Liam Burke Scenes from Oranmore in Galway where a sixty foot stretch of sea wall was destroyed while trees and telephone poles were blown over. Liam Burke

Liam Burke Several roads and house were flooded in Oranmore after a stretch of sea wall was destroyed. Liam Burke

Liam Burke Traffic navigating the destroyed sea wall in Oranmore. Liam Burke

Liam Burke Storm Debi's impact on the sea wall in Oranmore. Liam Burke

Dundalk, Co Louth

Alamy Stock Photo A man uses a chainsaw to cut a fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth. Alamy Stock Photo

Read Next Related Reads Luas Green line reopens while Bus Éireann services resume on phased basis As it happened: 70,000 left without power after Storm Debi, clean up efforts begin 'Considerable damage' in Galway city and county as flooding causes overtopping

Alamy Stock Photo A fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth. Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo A fallen tree on the Coes Road in Dundalk. Alamy Stock Photo

Meath

Meath County Council Fire & Rescue Service Meath County Council Fire & Rescue Service

Meath's fire service attended to a number of incidents this morning due fallen trees.

Dublin

Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News Fallen tree in Leeson Park, Ranelagh Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News / Rolling News

A fallen tree in causes issues in Leeson Park, Ranelagh