In pictures: The aftermath of Storm Debi as the weather warnings expire

WEATHER WARNINGS IN place due to Storm Debi elapsed at 3pm but around 70,000 homes and businesses remain without power as a result of its impact.
The storm brought with it a Status Red warning and has left a path of destruction.
Keith Leonard, the national director for fire and emergency management, has advised that “although the storm has passed, there are still hazards out there – particularly fallen trees or branches and fallen wires”.
Below are some pictures of the storm’s impact on Ireland.
