EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA Israeli troops advanced their campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza, fighting gun battles and taking control of a key port a day after a raid on the territory’s main hospital.
2. #EU COURT The European Commission is referring Ireland to the EU’s Court of Justice for failing to fully comply with the process for implementing new rules about protecting work-life balance for parents and carers.
3. #US-CHINA RELATIONS US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restore military communications at their first summit in a year yesterday, even as Biden went off script by saying he still considered Xi a “dictator.”
4. #FAI The Football Association of Ireland expressed regret following the CEO pay revelations which saw the Government suspend funding to the association.
5. #TUBRIDY Ryan Tubridy announced he will host a new mid-morning show on UK station Virgin Radio from 4 January.
