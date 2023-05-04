Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #NURSING Nurses and midwives are set to vote on holding a national ballot on industrial action.
2. #PENSIONS A committee of TDs and senators advised the government that a new automatic-enrolment pension system should not allow funds to invest in fossil fuels.
3. #DISCRIMINATION Independent Senator Eileen Flynn told the Dáil that Ireland has “a long way to go” to tackle discrimination after she revealed that a taxi driver refused to take her home to a halting site.
4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
5. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank raised interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points.
