EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #NURSING Nurses and midwives are set to vote on holding a national ballot on industrial action.

2. #PENSIONS A committee of TDs and senators advised the government that a new automatic-enrolment pension system should not allow funds to invest in fossil fuels.

3. #DISCRIMINATION Independent Senator Eileen Flynn told the Dáil that Ireland has “a long way to go” to tackle discrimination after she revealed that a taxi driver refused to take her home to a halting site.

4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

5. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank raised interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points.