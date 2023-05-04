Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 4 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
687
0
52 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #NURSING Nurses and midwives are set to vote on holding a national ballot on industrial action.

2. #PENSIONS A committee of TDs and senators advised the government that a new automatic-enrolment pension system should not allow funds to invest in fossil fuels.

3. #DISCRIMINATION Independent Senator Eileen Flynn told the Dáil that Ireland has “a long way to go” to tackle discrimination after she revealed that a taxi driver refused to take her home to a halting site.

4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. 

5. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank raised interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     