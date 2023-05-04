European Central Bank expected to hike interest rates today

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank is expected to hike interest rates again today to fight inflation but at a slower pace, as higher borrowing costs take their toll and banking sector fears resurface.

An announcement will come today at 1.15pm.

The institution has lifted rates at an unprecedented pace since last year to combat spiralling energy and food costs, and there is little doubt it will deliver its seventh increase in a row.

With inflation still high, there had been debate about whether the ECB would unleash another half-point raise – as it did at its three previous meetings – or downshift to a quarter point.

Economists at UniCredit and Deutsche Bank said a quarter-point hike by the ECB was most likely.

Consumer prices in the 20 countries using the euro currency jumped 7% in April compared to last year, slightly down from the annual rate of 6.9% in March, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Food prices eased a little, falling to an annual 13.6% from March’s 15.5%, while energy prices rose 2.5%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel, slowed slightly but was still high at 5.6%, underlining the expectation that the ECB will press ahead with its campaign to beat inflation into submission with rate hikes.

Economists say those are partly statistical quirks due the fact that lower figures from before the current outbreak of inflation have aged out of the annual comparison, known as a base effect.

With reporting from AFP