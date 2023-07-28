Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #MISSED 999 CALLS Just Minister Helen McEntee said that “we must do better” in managing the garda command and control system in Dublin.
2. #COURT The Supreme Court dismissed a retrial application by Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.
3. #REFERENDUM The Taoiseach reaffirmed that a referendum will be held in November on amending the “women in the home” clause in the constitution.
4. #RUSSIA Russia said it has shot down Ukrainian missiles over the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog.
5. #MORTGAGES Permanent TSB is increasing rates on certain new fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.5% starting on Monday.
