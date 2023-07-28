Advertisement

Friday 28 July 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #MISSED 999 CALLS Just Minister Helen McEntee said that “we must do better” in managing the garda command and control system in Dublin.

2. #COURT The Supreme Court dismissed a retrial application by Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

3. #REFERENDUM The Taoiseach reaffirmed that a referendum will be held in November on amending the “women in the home” clause in the constitution.

4. #RUSSIA Russia said it has shot down Ukrainian missiles over the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog.

5. #MORTGAGES Permanent TSB is increasing rates on certain new fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.5% starting on Monday.

