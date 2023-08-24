EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RTÉ SCANDAL RTÉ spent €106,000 on the first review by auditors Grant Thornton into the pay controversy that has engulfed the national broadcaster all summer, The Journal has learned.

2. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL There is currently no agreed completion date for the new national children’s hospital in Dublin, a project mired in controversy.

3. #PRIMARIES Republicans looking to win the party’s nomination in next year’s presidential election debated each other for the first time last night, though frontrunner Donald Trump declined to attend.

4. #GREECE Firefighters in Greece are trying to tame major wildfires that have been burning for six days straight, the latest in a summer marred by blazes.

5. #OUTER SPACE Irish scientists captured one of the most advanced images of a stellar birth ever taken using the James Webb Space Telescope.