EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NATALIE MCNALLY A 32-year-old man appeared in court charged in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally at her home late last year.

2. #ENVIRONMENT Ireland is falling down on protection of our network of nature areas to protect a host of at-risk birds and other species, according to a new assessment from the European Commission.

3. #MANSLAUGHTER A former British soldier found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

4. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank announced another interest rate hike of 0.5% in a bid to tame inflation.

5. #OMAGH The UK Government is to establish a public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing.