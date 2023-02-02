Man (30s) charged with the murder of Natalie McNally

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally at her home late last year.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18 December.

Last month, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

In a statement this morning, the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Major Investigation Team have today, Thursday February 2nd, charged a 32 year old man with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18th December 2022.

“He was arrested on 31st January in the Lisburn area after previously being arrested on December 19th 2022.

“He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court today, 2nd February. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”