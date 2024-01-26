EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a round-up of five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA The Tánaiste said the government will “strongly consider” supporting South Africa in its genocide case against Israel following preliminary orders issued by the International Court of Justice.

Advertisement

2. #PAY DEAL Trade unions and the government agreed on a proposal for a public sector pay deal that will see a 10.25% rise in pay for workers over 2.5 years.

3. #LNG The US is pausing decisions on new export facilities for liquefied natural gas to assess its impacts on energy costs and the environment, President Joe Biden announced.

4. #TOY SHOW THE MUSICAL Culture Minister Catherine Martin said that the report published yesterday on RTÉ’s loss-making ‘Toy Show the Musical’ shows “serious failings in governance” at the broadcaster but that she believes the current Board should remain in place.

5. #WATER Daily water demand in the Greater Dublin area reached over 630 million litres this week, the highest on record.