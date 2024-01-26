Pay rise of 10.25% over 2.5 years for public sector workers agreed after all-night talks

TRADE UNIONS AND the Government have agreed on a proposal for a public sector pay deal that will see a 10.25% rise in pay for workers over 2.5 years, trade union sources have confirmed.

The deal stands to benefit 385,000 civil and public sector workers including teachers, gardaí, and HSE staff.

The deal includes pay increases of 9.25%, with a provision for a local bargaining mechanism equivalent to 1%.

Overnight talks at the WRC saw the unions and the Government land on the 10.25% figure after the Government initially proposed an increase of just over 8%, and the unions combatted the offer with an ask of over 12%.

It is understood that other details of the agreement are still being worked out, and that negotiations are in the final stages.

Union representatives from Forsa, the INMO, the INTO and AGSI and other unions are to brief the public on the deal later this morning.

Talks on a pay deal began last November, and have broken down twice in the intervening months. The latest round of negotiations kicked off after WRC officials invited the Government and Union representatives to re-engage.

Annette Cunningham from AGSI, the union for gardaí, told Morning Ireland that officials in negotiations “do not understand garda work related issues” this morning after leaving the WRC.

She said that unions had agreed on a “set of proposals” and that she would bring the details back to the AGSI national executive.

Cunningham said that issues affecting Gardaí such as rosters are “very different from other sectors”, and that that is something that the union will have to “continue to address”.

The Forsa trade union has sent further details of the deal to its members.

