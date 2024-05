EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you give of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #UKRAINE Russia launched a new ground offensive in Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region.

Advertisement

2.#GAZA More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, according to the United Nations, with the city under threat of a full-scale Israeli ground invasion.

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION Here’s the latest on how the government is trying to develop its approach to accommodating asylum seekers.

4. #WHOOPING COUGH Public health services are managing a spike in whooping cough in small babies, as the number of confirmed cases of the disease in all age groups surges to 79 so far this year – compared with just 2 in the same period of 2023.

5. #SHOP LOCAL A leading Irish bookshop warned that Amazon will “swallow up the competition” when it launches an Irish website and online store next year.