1. #BIDEN VISIT US President Joe Biden’s visit next month is due to start in Belfast on 11 April and end on 15 April.

2. #ENERGY Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has been elected as co-chair of the International Energy Agency, a group of countries representing 75% of global energy demand.

3. #ENOCH BURKE Enoch Burke has again failed to appear in the High Court for the full hearing of the case dealing with his ongoing dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School.

4. #ITALY The EU Parliament has condemned the violation of same-sex parents’ rights by Italy’s new ultraconservative government as it moves to restrict the registration of children.

5. #RUSSIA An American journalist has been detained on suspicion of spying, according to Russia, the first foreign journalist to be accused of spying since Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.