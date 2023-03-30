Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 30 March 2023 Dublin: 15°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
958
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #BIDEN VISIT US President Joe Biden’s visit next month is due to start in Belfast on 11 April and end on 15 April.

2. #ENERGY Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has been elected as co-chair of the International Energy Agency, a group of countries representing 75% of global energy demand.

3. #ENOCH BURKE Enoch Burke has again failed to appear in the High Court for the full hearing of the case dealing with his ongoing dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School.

4. #ITALY The EU Parliament has condemned the violation of same-sex parents’ rights by Italy’s new ultraconservative government as it moves to restrict the registration of children. 

5. #RUSSIA An American journalist has been detained on suspicion of spying, according to Russia, the first foreign journalist to be accused of spying since Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     