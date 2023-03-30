Deputy principal says he was surprised by Enoch Burke's opposition to school request

ENOCH BURKE HAS again failed to appear in the High Court for the full hearing of the case dealing with his ongoing dispute with Wilson’s Hospital School.

For the third day in a row, the case has proceeded in Mr Burke’s absence.

As the deputy principal of Wilson’s Hospital School John Galligan gave evidence, Mr Justice Alex Owens read out minutes from a board meeting where a decision was made to place Mr Burke on administrative leave.

He said he was doing this due to the circumstances of no defence team being present, so that he could establish the facts of the case.

In his evidence, the school’s Deputy Principal Mr John Galligan described how in meetings last year Mr Burke would not give the school any assurances about how he would behave towards a student who wished to transition.

Mr Galligan also said Mr Burke had “erupted” when expressing his strong objections about the school’s direction in relation to the student at a staff meeting shortly afterwards.

In reply to questions from the school’s counsel Mark Connaughton SC, Mr Galligan, who joined Wilson’s Hospital in 2019 said that prior to May 2022, Mr Burke was a good teacher and that “his forte” had been extracurricular debating.

He became aware of Mr Burke’s opposition to the school’s request in relation to a student in May. This surprised him as Mr Burke had not raised any issues regarding a similar request made by the school in relation to another student some months earlier.

He said that like his then colleague, former school principal Niamh McShane, he had hoped that a compromise could be reached with Mr Burke over this issue. They had similarly compromised over his objections to wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic after he agreed to wear a visor.

Mr Galligan said he was not present at the school service and dinner in June 2022 where Mr Burke made public comments about the school’s request.

However, he was present at subsequent meetings of the school’s board of management following that incident.

Board of management meetings

He said that at an initial meeting in August, the board was made aware of a report by Ms McShane that contained a complaint about Mr Burke’s behaviour at the June events, but added that the contents of the report were not discussed nor fully aired at that meeting.

He said that at a subsequent board meeting which Mr Burke was invited to attend was arranged for 22 August.

The purpose of that meeting, Mr Galligan said, was “to get Mr Burke’s side of the story” and for him to give reasons why he should not be placed on administrative leave.

Mr Galligan said Mr Burke had attended the meeting with his sister Ammi, and that it was adjourned for about 10 or 15 minutes by Mr Rogers because it was “going nowhere”.

“They were still talking, they were still giving out and going on and on and on,” he said.

Following the adjournment of that meeting, he said Mr Burke and his sister Ammi, who also attended, walked out and did not return to the meeting following an adjournment.

He said that the board of management then had a 40-minute discussion on what action to take, before a unanimous decision was made to place Mr Burke on paid administrative leave as the misconduct allegation was dealt with.

Concerns about next steps

Mr Galligan said the decision was made based on past experiences and on concerns for children as the next academic year approached, saying there were concerns “about what the next protest might be and the form that would take”.

“We call it a health and safety concern, children witnessing interruption, disruption, protest,” he said.

However, he said that in late August Mr Burke, in breach of the terms of his suspension, attended at the school.

Mr Galligan, who was acting school principal at the time, said he contacted the school board’s chairman Mr John Rogers, and they approached Mr Burke and told him he had to leave the school premises.

He said that that despite their requests Mr Burke refused to do and told them that he was there to work and attend meetings.

Arising out of Mr Burke’s refusal to stay away from the school premises, High Court injunction proceedings were brought, which ultimately resulted in Mr Burke being jailed for contempt of court.

In its action, the school seeks various orders, including a permanent order directing Mr Burke to stay away from the school.

In January, the school’s board dismissed Mr Burke from his teaching position. That decision is currently under appeal.

Counterclaim

Mr Burke, who denies any wrongdoing, has brought a counterclaim claiming that the disciplinary proceedings brought against him after he voiced his objections to a direction by the school to refer to a student at the school by a different name and pronoun, are unlawful and in breach of his rights.

The Evangelical Christian was excluded from the courtroom by the presiding judge on the opening day of the hearing over his failure to cease interrupting the case.

He was told he could return and participate if he gave an undertaking to comply with the court’s rules and not interrupt the matter.

He was also given the option of observing the proceedings via a video link.

On Thursday morning, Mr Justice Owens addressed the online function to view court proceedings and said: “Mr Burke, if you’re listening, you’re more than welcome to attend online.”

He said that he could attend in person but that “welcome” was only extended if he committed to obeying the rulings of the court.

He said he was “long enough in the business” to know there could be disagreements in court but that there must be discipline, which, the judge added: “I’m sure you’ll appreciate.”