EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1.#EVICTIONS There were more than 4,300 notices to quit served to tenants in the last three months of 2022, new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) have shown.

2. #TWITTER STORM Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin has had a “very positive” conversation with a Garda representative after he was criticised over sharing an image which depicted gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

3. #TRUMP Former US President Donald Trump is to decamp from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and fly into New York later this evening ahead of his historic arraignment on criminal charges tomorrow.

4. #UKRAINE Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group has claimed it has captured the city hall in Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, giving it “legal” control, but Kyiv said its forces still hold the town.

5. #FINLAND Finland’s centre-right National Coalition Party that saw the far-right post a record score to come in second, as Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats finished third.