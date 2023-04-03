Garda reps to call on Commissioner to issue updated guidelines for members attending evictions

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is to call on the Garda Commissioner to issue “new, clear and updated” guidelines for members regarding attendance at evictions.

AGSI is holding its annual conference in Galway today.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Association’s general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham said that in a speech, AGSI president will call on the Garda Commissioner to “issue new, clear and updated guidelines for members who may be asked to attend at evictions so that we’re all very clear in our role”.

“The legislation currently is around a breach of the peace and to prevent a breach of the peace from occuring and that’s the role we currently have,” she said.

Cian Ó Concubhair, Maynooth University assistant professor in criminal justice, said he has a lot of sympathy for gardaí as evictions are civil matters and, where conflict arises, the law is weighted towards upholding property rights.

Cunningham also said that Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin should have made clear he was criticising the Government when he shared an image on Twitter which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

Ó Broin, his party’s spokesperson for housing, shared the tweet with the caption “no words needed”, shortly after a protest in Dublin over the expiration of the eviction ban at midnight on Friday.

The image, created by Dublin artist Mála Spíosraí, shows an eviction scene consistent with those throughout the famine era only members of An Garda Síochána added as the enforcers.

No words needed (credit Mála Spíosraí) pic.twitter.com/JK6NVcFNeU — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) April 1, 2023

Over the weekend, the tweet has been criticised by the justice minister as well as the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, who called it “deeply offensive”.

Cunningham said that Ó Broin has “since clarified that the tweet was intended as a criticism of Government policy and not An Garda Síochána”.

However she added: “But perhaps, maybe then if he wanted to criticise the Government he should have made that clear in the words preceding the image.”

Cunningham said she has not been in contact with Ó Broin regarding the tweet.

“It’s very wrong for politicians to set society against gardaí because that’s not helpful. Gardaí have a very difficult job to do,” she said.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton