THE CONCLAVE – A traditional secret process to elect the new pope – begins in the Vatican today.

All eyes will be on the colour of the smoke emerging from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel – the ballots are burned after voting, with black smoke emitted to indicate that no one has been elected while white confirms a new pontiff.

A two-thirds majority vote among the cardinals in attendance is required for a new pope to be elected.

How long will the conclave take to elect a new Pope? It’s anybody’s guess.

Updates from Andrew Walsh, Muiris Ó Cearbhaill and Diarmuid Pepper

At 4.30pm Rome time (3.30pm Irish time), the 133 cardinal electors will assemble in Pauline Chapel in the Apostolic Palace before entering the Sistine Chapel for the conclave. It’s the largest conclave in history, and could have been larger still but for two absences due to illness. It’s near impossible that someone will be elected on the first count and black smoke is expected at around 7pm Rome time. Then it’s back to the Sistine Chapel the following morning for two rounds of voting, followed by two further rounds in the afternoon, until the Catholic Church has a new leader following the death of Pope Francis. Some shots from two important rooms tied to the election of a new Pope: the Sistine Chapel, now prepared for the conclave, and the "Room of Tears", a small room next to the Sistine Chapel where the Pope dons the white papal vestments for the first time. pic.twitter.com/i1dtRq6i5l — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 6, 2025 Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, has shared a video on social media asking the public to “keep us in your prayers”. “I won’t be able to talk to you until you see the white smoke,” Dolan said, explaining that cardinals’ movements will be heavily restricted during the voting process. Dolan received an endorsement for the papal position from Donald Trump last week, after the US president jokingly told reporters outside the White House that he would “like to be pope”. This is the day we enter the conclave and I’m about to go into the Domus Sanctae Marthae, named after St. Martha, who took care of hospitality for Jesus. We leave here and go over to the Sistine Chapel every day for prayers and voting, but this is where we reside. I won’t be able… pic.twitter.com/uO0zGdrwbo — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) May 7, 2025 Cardinals from around the world joined a special mass earlier at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican ahead of the conclave. The mass, presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, is the last rite celebrated publicly before the cardinals are locked in to choose a successor to Pope Francis. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo All cardinals due to take part the conclave were in attendance at the mass, as well as thousands of members of the public. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Good afternoon, Andrew Walsh with you here. Since before the sun rose on Rome this morning, the Vatican has been filling up with thousands of spectators ahead of the first day of the papal conclave. The Journal’s Diarmuid Pepper is currently in the Vatican, where he says that there’s “loads of pilgrims”. It’s busy with media at the Vatican, but busier still among the faithful. It’s a Jubilee year within the Church and there’s loads of pilgrims @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/AK11xzo7ip — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) May 7, 2025

Advertisement