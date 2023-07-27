EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #SINÉAD O’CONNOR Fans of Sinéad O’Connor are gathering in Dublin and London this evening to pay tribute to the renowned singer after the sad announcement of her death.

2. #RATE HIKE The European Central Bank increased interest rates for the ninth consecutive time by 0.25%.

3. #WILDFIRES Wildfires have reached the outskirts of Athens as Greece continues to battle blazes during three successive heatwaves.

4. #HOUSING Most local authorities did not collect any money from landowners under the Derelict Sites Levy last year.

5. #DATA CENTRE Social media company Meta is paying back a sizeable underpaid electricity bill for a data centre in Co Meath after an ESB error meant it was undercharged for 18 months.