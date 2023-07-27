Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #SINÉAD O’CONNOR Fans of Sinéad O’Connor are gathering in Dublin and London this evening to pay tribute to the renowned singer after the sad announcement of her death.
2. #RATE HIKE The European Central Bank increased interest rates for the ninth consecutive time by 0.25%.
3. #WILDFIRES Wildfires have reached the outskirts of Athens as Greece continues to battle blazes during three successive heatwaves.
4. #HOUSING Most local authorities did not collect any money from landowners under the Derelict Sites Levy last year.
5. #DATA CENTRE Social media company Meta is paying back a sizeable underpaid electricity bill for a data centre in Co Meath after an ESB error meant it was undercharged for 18 months.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site