Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 July 2023 Dublin: 21°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
551
0
18 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #SINÉAD O’CONNOR Fans of Sinéad O’Connor are gathering in Dublin and London this evening to pay tribute to the renowned singer after the sad announcement of her death.

2. #RATE HIKE The European Central Bank increased interest rates for the ninth consecutive time by 0.25%.

3. #WILDFIRES Wildfires have reached the outskirts of Athens as Greece continues to battle blazes during three successive heatwaves.

4. #HOUSING Most local authorities did not collect any money from landowners under the Derelict Sites Levy last year.

5. #DATA CENTRE Social media company Meta is paying back a sizeable underpaid electricity bill for a data centre in Co Meath after an ESB error meant it was undercharged for 18 months.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     