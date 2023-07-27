Sinéad O'Connor hailed as one of Ireland's 'most gifted' artists as she dies aged 56

SINÉAD O’CONNOR HAS been hailed as one of Ireland’s “most gifted” artists following her death at the age of 56.

The legendary singer was one of this country’s most internationally famous musicians and was much-loved at home and abroad.

Artists from across the musical spectrum, writers, actors, politicians and others have shared their admiration following the news of her death.

O’Connor, who also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, is also recently deceased.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from O’Connor’s family to RTÉ who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement added.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the beloved singer, offering his condolences to her father, John, her other family members and “all those with whom she shared her life”.

“My first reaction on hearing the news of Sinéad’s loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice. What was striking in all of the recordings she made and in all of her appearances was the authenticity of the performance, while her commitment to the delivery of the song and its meaning was total,” the President said.

To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.”

President Higgins described her as one of Ireland’s “greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her”.

“Her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways. May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways.”

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Sinéad O'Connor in Dublin in 1989. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear of Sinéad’s death, saying her music was “loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Sinéad O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

“We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”

Fiachna O Braonain, a member of Irish band Hothouse Flowers, said: “Many conversations had… Many songs sung…

“Many laughs had and dances danced… Thank you for these beautiful memories Sinead… So terribly sad…”

The tweet was accompanied with pictures of the pair talking and smiling together.

Victoria Mary Clarke, the wife of The Pogues star Shane MacGowan, thanked O’Connor for her “love and friendship”.

Posting a photo on Twitter of MacGowan and O’Connor together from their younger years, she wrote: “We don’t really have words for this but we want to thank you Sinead.

“For your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.

“We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy. Love Victoria and Shane.”

Irish band Aslan has paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor.

Both originating from Dublin, O’Connor collaborated with the band on Up In Arms in 2001. Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam died in June.

A post on the band’s Facebook page read: “Two Legends taken from us so closely together… No words… Rest in Peace Sinead.”

Comedian Patrick Kielty, the new host of Ireland’s The Late Late Show, tweeted: “Just heartbreaking. She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look. Rest in peace, Sinead.”

Fellow 90s chart-topper and photographer Bryan Adams shared an image he had taken of O’Connor, adding: “RIP Sinead O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.

American rapper and actor Ice T shared the words: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy” in a Twitter post, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

American singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos said O’Connor was a “force of nature” whose “talent we will not see the like of again”.

The lead singer of alternative rock band The Charlatans has referred to Sinead O’Connor as the “true embodiment of a punk spirit” after her death at the age of 56.

In a tweet, Tim Burgess wrote: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit.

“She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace,” he addded.

Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O'Connor headlining the Cambridge Folk Festival in 2014 Alamy Stock Photo

Comedian Dara O’Briain said he hoped the singer “realised how much love there was for her”.

Author Marian Keyes described the news as “heartbreaking”, describing the singer as an “amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder”, while writer Caitlin Moran said O’Connor was “THE greatest voice of her generation, no contest” and “fearless”.

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, the singer had a difficult childhood.

She released her first critically acclaimed album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990 and continued the singer’s success as it received glowing reviews.

O’Connor’s 1990 song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, from her second album, shot the Dublin-born singer to the top of the global charts, spending four weeks in the number one slot in the US Billboard Hot 100.

With reporting by Press Association