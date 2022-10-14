The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #UK British Prime Minister Liz Truss asked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to resign from his position after days of turmoil in the country’s markets over tax plans.
2. #RING ROAD Contentious plans for a new ring road in Galway have been scrapped after An Bord Pleanála said it did not take into account the State’s Climate Action Plan when considering the development.
3. #CAPITOL HILL The panel probing the 6 January attack in Washington DC voted to subpoena then-President Donald Trump to testify before it.
4. #WATER QUALITY Only half of Irish rivers and lakes are capable of sustaining healthy ecosystems for fish and insects, according to a new EPA report.
5. #MORTGAGES AIB announced that it is increasing interest rates on new fixed mortgages by 0.5%.
