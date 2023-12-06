Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 6 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
972
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the most important news stories of the day so far. 

1. #GAZA Israeli troops, tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozer rolled into Gaza’s second-largest city, forcing already-displaced civilians to flee again

2. #CLIMATE CRISIS The debate over getting an agreement on cutting fossil fuels is heating up at COP28, with Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan saying that failing to adopt specific decisions is “not a viable option”.

3. #HOSPITAL BEDS Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said it is “difficult to predict” where trolley figures will go over the winter months and that there will be a “very high level of demand”. 

4. #COVID-19 Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted his government “underestimated” the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic as he apologised to the victims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.  

5. #TAYLOR SWIFT Time magazine named US singer Taylor Swift as its person of the year.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     