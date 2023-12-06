EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the most important news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA Israeli troops, tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozer rolled into Gaza’s second-largest city, forcing already-displaced civilians to flee again

2. #CLIMATE CRISIS The debate over getting an agreement on cutting fossil fuels is heating up at COP28, with Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan saying that failing to adopt specific decisions is “not a viable option”.

3. #HOSPITAL BEDS Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said it is “difficult to predict” where trolley figures will go over the winter months and that there will be a “very high level of demand”.

4. #COVID-19 Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted his government “underestimated” the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic as he apologised to the victims at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

5. #TAYLOR SWIFT Time magazine named US singer Taylor Swift as its person of the year.