THE MINISTER FOR Agriculture has paused all non-essential farm inspections, as adverse weather conditions persist.

Minister McConalogue said he is “extremely conscious of the pressure on farmers” due to the weather, and has asked the Department of Agriculture to pause any inspections that are “not specifically required to support payments” until 22 April.

“In considering this matter I was conscious of the need to avoid any action that might affect payments to farmers. This step is a proportionate and necessary one in the current circumstances,” he said.

The minister also asked Teagasc to create a system for “co-ordinating advisory supports” to help farmers maximise existing stocks and “provide a basis for those with surpluses to engage with those who are struggling”.

He said there are currently sufficient fodder stocks in the country.

Teagasc is to report back to the National Feed and Food Security Committee on the matter next week.

Meanwhile, more disruptive weather conditions are expected in the form of Storm Kathleen, which is set to hit Ireland on Saturday.

‘Flexibility’

Minister McConalogue added that he has met with the main banks and “impressed upon them the need to show forbearance with farmers where cashflow issues are emerging in response to current difficulties”.

“I also asked them to ensure access to short term finance and overdraft facilities where needed to deal with the pressure arising from the current exceptional weather conditions.”

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen has also called for “flexibility” for farmers struggling, warning that persistent rainfall could pose a risk to food security.

Speaking during a visit to Tullamore Mart this morning, the Laois-Offaly TD and former Agriculture Minister said a new government funding provision is needed.

In November, more than €7 million was allocated to a fund to provide farmers who lost crops last year with compensation.

Cowen is urging lenders to show leniency and the Department to fast-track payments.

“The persistent poor weather has resulted in difficult soil conditions, with some tillage farmers unable to access their fields to plant crops, while fodder stocks are being further depleted as farmers are left with no choice but to keep their cattle inside,” he said.

“Farm families need to be supported and everyone must play a part in making their lives easier during this hugely difficult, and increasingly more common, period of unsettled weather.”

Cowen added that climate change is contributing to the adverse conditions, and that this “presents a severe threat to food security”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has criticised plans for a “blitz of farm inspections” by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), which are separate to those conducted by the Department.

IFA president Francie Gorman told The Journal that the idea was “tone deaf” and “completely out of touch with the reality of what’s going on at farms”.