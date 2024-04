A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for the entire country on Saturday.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty southerly winds that could lead to fallen trees, difficult travel conditions, debris and loose objects being displaced and some coastal flooding.

The alert will come into effect for all 26 counties at 7am on Saturday and will remain in place until 8pm that evening.

⚠️Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland⚠️

07:00 Saturday to 20:00 Saturday 06/04



Very strong and gusty southerly winds



Possible impacts:



• Some fallen trees

• Difficult travel conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Some coastal floodinghttps://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/agn3PF3qhw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 4, 2024

The forecaster said the weather is set to remain unsettled with spells of rain and patches of sunshine at times.

Today will be dry and cloudy with some patchy mist and drizzle in places, though rain will develop in the south later this afternoon. This will spread northwards through the evening, turning heavy at times.

Tonight will see persistent rain which will gradually clear to the north, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with blustery showers or longer spells of rain, which will clear to the north through the afternoon and see bright spells develop.

The evening will be mild, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees and fresh, gusty southerly winds.