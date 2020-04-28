This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AGSI to write to Drew Harris over live-streamed 'abuse' of garda at Dublin Covid-19 checkpoint

The incident occurred on Dublin’s quays earlier today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 11:06 PM
14 minutes ago 4,995 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5086643
(File photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
(File photo)
(File photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) will write to the Garda Commissioner over an incident involving one of its members at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

The association issued a statement condemning the alleged “abuse and vitriol” directed towards one of its members at a checkpoint today in Dublin today.

The incident was live-streamed by former Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty and shared on her website.

In the video, O’Doherty tells a garda sergeant: “Your day is coming, you will be stripped of that uniform, you will be stripped of your pension and your job.”

The sergeant is also filmed and asked repeatedly by O’Doherty for her identification details.

In a statement this evening, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham described the incident as “totally unacceptable” and condemned it in the strongest possible terms.

“The threatening and abusive behaviour the garda sergeant was subjected to crossed the line of acceptable questioning of our role in this public health crisis,” Cunningham said.

“Threats such as ‘this is coming to an end very soon’ and ‘you will be reminded who is in charge and who are your masters’ and… ‘you are a disgrace to this country’ [are] despicable behaviour towards frontline members playing a crucial public health role.”

Cunningham said the association would write to the Garda Commissioner to express its concerns about the incident.

Along with John Waters, O’Doherty has launched a legal challenge against the State over its decision to implement emergency restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair appeared in court again today, when a group photo also emerged of around 50 people gathered on the quays outside the courts following the hearing.

The next hearing is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 5 May. Leaving the court today, O’Doherty declined to speak to reporters.

Contains reporting by Dominic McGrath. Comments have been closed as the story references ongoing legal proceedings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie