Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 10 October 2022
Advertisement

Garda sergeants and inspectors reject 'difficult' new roster proposals

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) rejected the roster proposals by 63%.

By Lauren Boland Monday 10 Oct 2022, 10:56 PM
33 minutes ago 2,210 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5890007
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDA SERGEANTS AND inspectors have voted to reject new roster proposals described as “difficult”.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) rejected the roster proposals by 63% in a ballot of members.

However, the memberships voted to accept proposals regarding pay by 93%.

General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the result on the pay proposals “brings stability and certainty around earnings in an economically challenging time for our members”.

She described the roster proposals as “difficult”.

“The overwhelming message from the membership during the nationwide series of in-person briefings ahead of the ballot were concerns around work-life balance, and family-friendly rosters,” Cunningham said.

“The proposals asked members to work 14 days out of 16 which the majority of members were very concerned about.

“They felt it would lead to burnout at a faster rate and disconnect them from their families.”

The AGSI is seeking an urgent meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss his plans regarding garda rosters.

The association’s national executive plans to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the result and impacts of the two votes.

The Journal reported last month that inspectors and sergeants in three counties had started to reject the proposed roster change.

And in August, the rank-and-file Garda Representative Association rejected the proposed new rosters, which would involve regular response units working a four-day shift rotation of twelve-hour shifts each.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie