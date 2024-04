THE WORLD CENTRAL Kitchen (WCK) has confirmed that three British citizens were among the seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike last night.

The other victims of the Israeli strike were Polish, Australian, Palestinian and a dual US-Canadian citizen.

Three of the seven victims have since been named publicly.

From top-right, clockwise: Seif Issam Abu Taha, Damian Soból, and Lalzawmi Frankcom

WCK said it is pausing operations after the “targeted Israeli strike”.

Founded by Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres, the charity feeds communities affected by conflict.

It was set up by Andres and his wife Patricia in 2020 following a devastating earthquake in Haiti.

The Israeli army today said it would hold an investigation into the air strike and pledged to “share our findings transparently”.

Damian Sobol

Damian Soból World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen

Polish citizen Damian Sobol was among those killed in the strike.

“Our brave compatriot Damian Sobol helped people in need in Gaza where there is a humanitarian crisis,” said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a video posted to X.

“He was killed during an attack which the Israeli army has accepted responsibility for,” Sikorski added.

In a separate post on X, Sikorski said he had personally asked the Israeli ambassador to Poland for an “urgent explanation” for the strike.

Polish President Andrzej Duda meanwhile said it was “with deep pain” that he learned about the deaths of the WCK volunteers.

Lalzawmi ‘Zomi’ Frankcom

Lalzawmi Frankcom World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen

Australian Lalzawmi Frankcom, known as Zomi, has been described by her family as a “kind, selfless and outstanding human being”.

A video posted on X last week showed by WCK showed Zomi speaking about some of the meals she was helping to make for people in Gaza.

In a statement, her family said that she “travelled the world helping others in their time of need” and that she was killed “doing the work she loves”.

“She will leave behind a legacy of compassion, bravery and love for all those in her orbit,” her family added.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Israeli strike was “completely unacceptable” and added that he had been in contact with the Israeli government and is expecting “full accountability”.

“I didn’t have the honour of knowing her,” said Albanese, “but the sort of values that are shown by someone going into a very dangerous place in order to assist mankind, their fellow humans, it says everything about the character of this young woman.

“This is a tragedy, and my sincere condolences and that of the Australian government go to Zomi’s family, her friends and all who knew her.

“Aid workers and those doing humanitarian work, and indeed all innocent civilians, need to be provided with protection,” Albanese said.

Seif Issam Abu Taha

A Palestinian driver for WCK, named as Seif Issam Abu Taha, was also killed in the strike.

Seif Issam Abu Taha Instagram Instagram

Speaking to the BBC, a friend said: “He (Seif) was happy to work with an organisation that provides humanitarian aid to the displaced.

“Our hearts are broken by your death, Seif. You have hurt us with your passing, and we will not forget you.

“We pray for your mercy, Seif, and may God give us patience and give patience to your family and loved ones.”

British and US-Canadian nationals

The identities of the three British citizens and the dual US-Canadian citizens have not been released yet.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer today said the Israeli air strike was “outrageous and unacceptable”, while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he spoke with his Israeli counterpart to seek an urgent explanation.

“Israel must urgently explain how this happened and make major changes to ensure safety of aid workers on the ground,” said Cameron on X.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly also said she “expects full accountability for these killings”, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for “a swift, thorough and impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened”.

The Aid Workers’ Security Database is a global compilation of reports on major security incidents involving deliberate acts of violence affecting aid workers.

According to its database, 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since 7 October.